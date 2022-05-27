Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 342.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,553 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

REAL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,685. The company has a market cap of $308.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,583 shares of company stock worth $216,870 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

