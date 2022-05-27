Walleye Capital LLC Sells 21,669 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,669 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 192,445 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,149 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

ATEC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 545,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,454. The firm has a market cap of $827.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 147.10%. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at $367,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,658,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

