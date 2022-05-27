Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMLDU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,000.

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.95 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

