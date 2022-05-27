Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $126.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $346.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,401,982 shares of company stock valued at $192,012,966 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

