Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.12.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.