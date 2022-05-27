Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

WM traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 1,508,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,768. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

