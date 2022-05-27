Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $266.31

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $266.31 and last traded at $266.31, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.31.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

