Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises 1.8% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Wayfair worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,510,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,311. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.64.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

