Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Trading Down 2.8%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.67 and last traded at $72.67. Approximately 1,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 70,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.13.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Weis Markets by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weis Markets by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

