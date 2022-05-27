Wells Fargo & Company Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $19.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE BSM opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 147,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

