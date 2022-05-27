Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WDO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.88.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$11.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$85.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. Analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Nadine Miller sold 9,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.33, for a total value of C$145,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$873,518.73. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total transaction of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

