West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 2.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.79 and last traded at $91.12. Approximately 313,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,836% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.43.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFTBF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.