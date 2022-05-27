Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 3.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,407,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after buying an additional 1,820,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,185,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,188,000 after buying an additional 1,664,230 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 1,034,296 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.