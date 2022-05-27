Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Cut by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,217. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.