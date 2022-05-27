Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

