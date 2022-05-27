Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of FREE stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 996,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

