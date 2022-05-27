William Allan LLC Invests $5.32 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

William Allan LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 3.8% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.78. 45,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.