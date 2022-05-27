William Allan LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000. Paychex comprises 2.7% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paychex by 107.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1,052.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,512 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 39.2% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

