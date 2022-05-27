Wills Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 524,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.13.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.20 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.69 and a 200 day moving average of $311.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

