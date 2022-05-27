Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,723 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $106.01. 207,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,693. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

