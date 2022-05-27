Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $21,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,136,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $3,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

BX traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.45. The company had a trading volume of 246,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,280. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

