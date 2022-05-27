Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.57.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,401,982 shares of company stock valued at $192,012,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. 273,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,590. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

