Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 205,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,055. The stock has a market cap of $355.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.25.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

