Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 2.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $5,853,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 126,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $4,517,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.06. 183,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,809. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.