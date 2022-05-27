Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wills Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $343,774,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

TSM stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.46. The company had a trading volume of 214,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $484.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

