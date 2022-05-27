Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Wingstop posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after acquiring an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares during the period.

WING traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 360,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

