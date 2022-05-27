Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in Workday by 41.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 9,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

