Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $26.54 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,195 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

