YAM (YAM) Reaches One Day Volume of $247,728.00

YAM (YAM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. One YAM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM has traded flat against the dollar. YAM has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM Coin Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

