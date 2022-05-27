Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.75 EPS

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $41.15. 11,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,385. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.