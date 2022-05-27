Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $41.15. 11,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,385. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

