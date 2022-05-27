Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. New Gold posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Gold.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NGD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620,743. The company has a market cap of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Gold (NGD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.