Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.87. 4,249,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $596,900. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $138,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,639,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,259,000.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.