Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 199,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,495. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

