Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will announce $12.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline reported sales of $9.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $53.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.49 billion to $56.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.86 billion to $106.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. 4,055,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,092. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,566,000 after acquiring an additional 467,834 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

