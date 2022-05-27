Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.50). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,513. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

