Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.37 Million

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will report $64.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.25 million and the lowest is $63.30 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $52.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $255.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.50 million to $259.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.67 million, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $285.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.