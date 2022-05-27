Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 815,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,600. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,979,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,424,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 882,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 801,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 581,021 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.