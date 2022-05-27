Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Mei Mei Hu purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc purchased 18,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 245,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,333. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

