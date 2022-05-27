Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $278.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $568.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZWS traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 32,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,304. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

