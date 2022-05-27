Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NIU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

NIU opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $567.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

