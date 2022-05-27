Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

