Zacks Investment Research Lowers HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 869.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.