Zacks Investment Research Lowers Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Indaptus Therapeutics approach is based on the hypothesis which efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals. Indaptus Therapeutics, formerly known as Intec Parent Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
