Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $432.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

