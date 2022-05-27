Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $93.66 on Monday. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $87.48 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Zendesk by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

