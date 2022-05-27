ZINC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $7,680.37 and $46.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,752.14 or 1.00011226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.