Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

