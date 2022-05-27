Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Zscaler also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $19.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.09. 160,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

