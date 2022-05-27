Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.30 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $17.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 6,759,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,140. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $252.52.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

