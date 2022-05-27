Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $19.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

